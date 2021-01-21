ROCKDLAE — Services for Owen “Leon” Knight Sr., 66, of Milano will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Knight family home in Milano.
Mr. Knight died Wednesday, Jan. 6.
He was born Aug. 12, 1954, to Owen and Dorothy Knight
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Knight of Gause; a son, Owen Knight of Franklin; a daughter, Anita Philpott of Teague; seven sisters, Jewel Shaw of College Station, Carolyn Brown of Arlington, and Dell Thurman, Nancy Wadlington, Jo Ann Reistino, Mary Honeycutt and Linda Gail Pace, all of Milano; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.