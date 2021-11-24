Services for Douglas Wayne Mossberg, 75, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mossberg died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 24, 1945, in Pine River, Minn. He graduated from Ely Junior College in 1965 and attended Bemidji State University. He served in the U.S. Navy and attained the rank of second class petty officer. He married Judith Ann Danielson on April 15, 1969. He worked as a welder at Arrow Tank in Cambridge, Minn., and later moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., where he worked as a stainless-steel fabricator prior to retiring and settling in Temple. He helped establish Calvary Chapel Lake Norman in Huntersville, N.C.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Bruce Mossberg, Jeffrey Mossberg, Cherie Shedore and Daniel Mossberg; four sisters, Kathy Wyatt, Nancy Loudon, Suzanne Herman and Penny Worthington; three brothers, John Mossberg, Jeff Mossberg and David Mossberg; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.