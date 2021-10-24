BELTON — Private family services for Alice Markley, 84, of Rogers will be at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Ms. Markley died Sunday, Oct. 17, at her residence.
She was born July 17, 1937, in Lampasas to Pedro and Maria Velasquez Baladez. She was a homemaker and a housekeeper. She attended St Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Markley of Smithfield, Pa., and Ronnie Baladez of Rogers; two daughters, Lisa Lechuga of Belton and Leona Lilly of Flat Top, W.Va.; a sister, Josephine Smith of Belton; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.