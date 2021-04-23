Services for Travis Fontaine Erskine, 43, of Houston will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday April 24, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Temple with Reverend Jeff Smith of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church of Houston and Mr. Kevin Cushman officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Erskine died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 22, 1977, at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina, to Colonel (Retired) Mark and Kathy Crews Erskine. He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Houston.
Mr. Erskine attended schools in Temple, Texas, Butzbach, Germany, and Anchorage, Alaska, and graduated from Temple High School in 1995. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a minor in Philosophy; in 2003 he graduated from South Texas School of Law with his Juris Doctorate Degree. While at South Texas, Travis was on Corporate Counsel Review and earned numerous awards. He also studied International Law, Cross Cultural Resolution, and International Human Rights at the National University of Ireland in Galway in 2002. He was a member of Phi Delta Phi Honor Legal Fraternity while at South Texas College of Law. He was a member of the State Bar of Texas and the U. S. District Court, Southern District of Texas. At the time of his death he was an Insurance Litigator with Walker Wilcox Matousek LLP in Houston.
Travis loved his family more than anything and was a family oriented person. He made it a point to be a good Christian, daddy, son, brother, brother-in-law, and a friend. He was so dedicated to his three girls and their well-being; they were his whole world. He was an amazing role model for them. Each morning he had his girls to take them to school, he would write special little notes of praise and love to stick in their lunch boxes, often adding a math problem. His love of coaching sports to youth began with his coaching soccer in high school at Ralph Wilson’s Youth Club and coaching middle school basketball in Bryan while attending Texas A&M University. He spent every free moment coaching soccer or basketball teams with his girls. He loved watching sports and talking sports; he loved to talk for hours. When he called any member of his family, each knew it was going to be a lengthy call, even though he said it would be “quick,” and probably would have two or more calls to follow. He loved to talk about family and the Aggies; he loved to hear of the accomplishments of his nieces and nephews in all their sport events; he was the “fun” uncle with them. He was a giving person in all areas of his life, even in the toughest times. His smile was infectious and ever present.
He was a lover of the outdoors; he counted on coming home to Temple for Opening Day of Dove Season each year to hunt with his dad, brothers, and friends. He loved to bring his girls with him on these trips, decked out in camo green to as little Gracie said “to shoot the birds!”
Travis had an enormous circle of friends that he reached out to from all walks of his life, from his days at Temple High School to his days at A&M to law school buddies to co-workers. He loved to talk and stay connected with each and every one of them. It has been brought out through his tragic death how much he loved and cared for all of these friends and how much each one of them loved and cared about him. These friends have each shared how much he loved his mom as all of them have told her that they each felt like they knew her personally through him and his love of her.
Travis is survived by his young girls, Gracie Carrie, Mackenzie Kathy, and Brinlee Evelyn of Houston, his parents, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Newton and Jen Erskine of Belton, Colonel Todd and Amy (Jezek) Erskine of Temple, Cary and Andrea (Abbe) Erskine of Belton, nieces and nephews, Hana, Hailey, Katelyn, Logan, Jackson, Carson, Reid, Avery, and Abbey, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to South Texas College of Law Houston Scholarship Fund, 1303 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas 77002 or any charity of your choice.
Online guestbook is available at www.ScanioHarperFuneralHome.com.
Online guestbook is available at www.ScanioHarperFuneralHome.com.
Paid Obituary