Doris Nell Klinkovsky
Doris Nell Klinkovsky, age 90 passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Temple.
She was born January 11, 1932 near Cyclone, Texas to Edward J. Marek and Matilda Rose (Wychopen) Marek. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1949. She married Edward Jerry Klinkovsky August 21, 1954 in Ocker Brethren Church.
Doris enjoyed gardening in her yard. She could grow anything from a cutting. She loved spending time with and cooking for her grandchildren. They affectionately referred to her as “Momo”. She was a caring mother, grandmother and devoted wife to her beloved Edward for 68 years. She was a member at Ocker Brethren Church and lifetime member of the Christian Sisters.
She is survived by her husband Edward J. Klinkovsky; daughter, Karen K. Hutchins and husband Doug; 2 granddaughters, Kelley Hashemi and husband Milad, Kathryn K. Hutchins Hezel and husband Kris; grandson, Kirk Evan Hutchins and wife Taylor Krcha Hutchins; brother Edward Marek and wife Irene, sister-in-law Betty Marek (Mrs. Johnny C. Marek).
Preceded in death by her parents, son, Edward Russell Klinkovsky, and brother, Johnny C. Marek.
The family would like to thank caregiver Sherry Johnson for the special care she provided to Doris for the past two years.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Ocker Brethren Church with Dr. Brad Herridge and Rev. Larry Zabcik officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ocker Brethren Church Memorial Fund.
Services are in care of Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
