BELTON — Services for Kenneth Lewis Herrington, 92, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Andy Davis and Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating.
Mr. Herrington died Sunday, Feb. 16, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Nolanville to Felix Harvey and Sarah Manurvia Burriss Herrington. He married Doris Griffin on Oct. 20, 1951, in Belton. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen Cloyce Herrington of Belton and Lane Herrington of Temple; a daughter, Arla Herrington Clarke of Belton; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.