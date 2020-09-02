ROCKDALE — Services for Dorman Andrew Bell, 92, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Locklin Cemetery near San Gabriel.
Mr. Bell died Sunday, Aug. 30.
He was born May 24, 1928, in Foreman, Ark., to Thomas Andrew and Lena Pearl Turner Bell. He graduated from Independence High School in Independence, Ore. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas A&M in Monticello, Ark. He married Joyce Berry. He worked for Dow Chemical in Freeport. He also worked for Beckman and IBM.
Survivors include his wife; five children, Letha Brashear, Linda Polk, Leah Mueller, Eddie Bell and Steve Bell; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.