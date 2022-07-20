CAMERON — Services for Gary Wayne Scarborough, 50, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday in North Elm Cemetery in Cameron with Dr. Kipp Swinney officiating.
CAMERON — Services for Gary Wayne Scarborough, 50, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday in North Elm Cemetery in Cameron with Dr. Kipp Swinney officiating.
Mr. Scarborough died Sunday, July 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 14, 1972, in Cameron to Billy and Berniece Scarborough. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1990. He worked for J. H. Concrete Co.
Survivors include a daughter, Jamy Laywell of Rockdale; his mother of Cameron; a brother, Clint Scarborough of Cameron; and a sister, Tammy Moehlman of Kemp.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.