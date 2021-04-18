Bettye passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83 while on hospice in Arlington, Texas. Her burial will be a graveside service at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple, Texas on Monday April 19th at 1 pm.
Bettye was born in Plano, TX on Dec 28, 1937 to Oscar and Delphine Wims. Bettye was a member of the First Christian Church of Temple and loved to volunteer at different functions and enjoyed traveling all over with friends. She was raised and educated in Plano, Wylie and Dallas and attended SMU. Bettye was preceded in death by her husband Chris Waddington Sr. Bettye and Chris both retired from jobs in Dallas before moving to Temple in 1997. Bettye was a secretary at the Dallas Fire Department, at the Army/Air Force Exchange Service and the University of Texas Southwester Medical Center in Dallas.
She is survived by her sister Clare Shaffer, and by six children, Barry Culwell, Anne-Marie Waddington, Susan Perrin, Chris Waddington Jr., Dean Waddington, and Danny Waddington, also one grandson Brandon Veazey, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers Bettye asked that any memorials be made to the Temple Animal Shelter.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
