Gary Lee Lange, age 74, of Temple, died peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021 at a local hospital.
Gary was born on September 5, 1946 in Taylor, TX, to Clarence Max and Katie (Bachmayer) Lange. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Taylor, TX where he graduated Salutatorian in 1964. He then went on to St. Edward’s University in Austin, TX where he earned a degree in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry, in 1968. He later earned advanced degrees from Prairie View A&M in 1979 and Tarleton State University in 1991 and 1996. Gary moved to Temple, TX in 1968 to start his first job as a teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School. There he met the love of his life, Christine (Valley) Lange. They married at St. Mary’s in Temple on November 30, 1974.
Gary devoted his life to education, and sharing his love of learning. He touched many lives through his career as a science teacher, administrator, and board member. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and many service organizations in his community including the Knights of Columbus and LRA Lions Club. Gary’s favorite past times were playing golf, spending time with his grandsons, watching the Astros, Fighting Irish, and Texas Aggies, and talking with friends. Those that knew him would say that he never met a stranger. It brought him immense joy to run into former students, friends, and colleagues while running errands and delivering flowers for Woods Flowers. He was also an avid gardener, often rescuing plants that others had given up on and bringing them back to life.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Gerald Valley, and his son Ryan Patrick Lange.
He is survived by his wife, sister, Linda Lange of Austin, mother-in-law, B.J. Valley of Temple, son, Justin Lange and wife Kelli of College Station, daughter, Katie Turnley and husband Brian of College Station, and two grandsons.
A private interment will be held at Taylor City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the future when it is once again safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840, or online at www.txamfoundation.com/give. Please reference Gary Lange Memorial.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
