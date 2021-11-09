Virginia Luelle (Busness) Peters
Services for Virginia Luelle (Busness) Peters, 91, of Temple will be 10:00am Wednesday, November 10th, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Visitation will be an hour before the service, 9:00 am Wednesday, November 10th, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Virginia died Sunday November 7, 2021. She was born February 27, 1930, in Mankato, MN, to Otinus (Clare) and Luella (Jacobson) Busness.
Virginia graduated from Lacrosse Central High School in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, in 1947. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College for two years in St. Peter, MN. Virginia graduated from Kahler Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 in Rochester, MN. She worked in Pediatrics in Cook County Children’s Hospital in Chicago, IL, and OB-GYN at Chicago Lying-In Hospital. She worked at Colonial Hospital in the OR for 2 years in Rochester, MN.
She married Billy Wayne Peters in 1954 and moved to Belton, TX, then Temple, TX, where she worked at Scott & White Hospital until 1958. She stayed home with her sons until 1960. She returned to the field of nursing in 1960 where she was an OR Nurse at the Veterans Administration until she retired in 1990.
Virginia never attended an event without a camera in hand. Her family is grateful for the memories she helped preserve over the years. She was a crafter, and everyone looked forward to the unique cards they would receive from her.
She was a long-time member of Crossroads Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marjorie Runquist
Survivors include three sons, Douglas Peters and wife Susan of Morgan’s Point Resort, Gregory Peters of Houston and Michael Peters and wife Jackie of Salado, two sisters, Ellinore Ask of Houston, MN, and Dorothy Dahl of Chicago, IL, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Paid Obituary