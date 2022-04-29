Services for Dwayne Eugene Clopton, 56, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Clopton died Tuesday, April 26, at a local care facility.
He was born June 22, 1965, in Austin to Arnold Nolan and Wilma Jean Miller Clopton. He married Rhonda Renea King in 2018.
Survivors include his wife; his mother; a son, Michael Hostutler; four daughters, Brittney Herdler, Mariah Hostutler; Heather Hostutler and Destiny Simpson; a brother, Arnold Clopton; and 22 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.