BELTON — Services for Wilma Hickman, 79, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hickman died Dec. 25 at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 11, 1941, to Arthur Lee and Mamie Alita Manning Townsend. She married Clifford Hickman on Jan. 10, 1957, in Copperas Cove. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Belton and Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1985; a daughter, Debra Elaine Hickman; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Trammell of Temple and Teresa Silva of Waco; two brothers, Luther Lee Townsend and Larry Townsend; a sister, Bertha Ann Murdoch; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.