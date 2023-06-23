SALADO — Services for Colleen Cecilia Hays Gilchrest, 62, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Belton Church of Christ with the Rev. Jordan Hubbard officiating.
Mrs. Gilchrest died Tuesday, June 20, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 1, 1960, in Waco to Lula Cecile LeBouef and William McNeilly Hays. She graduated from Central High School in 1979. She received a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate from Angelo State University in 1982 and a master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas-Arlington in 2015. She married Byron Powell Gilchrest on July 14, 1984. She worked as a sixth grade math teacher at Salado ISD.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Stetson Beau Gilchrest; two daughters, Brittany Belle Sharum and Sharla Mae Miller; and four grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.