Harold Hart, Jr. (Skip), age 71 of Temple, died Monday, March 30, 2020 in a local care center. He was born in Temple on February 26, 1949, the son of Harold Hart, Sr. and Ann Louise (Grimes) Hart. He married his high school sweetheart. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, cousin and friend to many and he will be dearly missed. He attended schools in Temple, Weatherford (Pythian Home) and graduated from high school in Chetopa, Kansas. He played football in high school and raised chickens. He joined the Air Force after high school and retired in the ’80s when he developed a brain injury. He served 12 years with the U. S. Air Force. He attended St Mary’s Catholic Church in his youth.
Mr. Hart loved watching sports especially football, wearing his Air Force caps, going to Florida for space shuttle launching with his father, doing leather and metal crafts and spending time just visiting with family and friends. He loved his Diet Coke, DQ hamburgers and chocolate malts.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Hart is survived by his children, Jennifer Hart of Wetumpka, Alabama; Harold Hart III of Montgomery, Alabama, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, Shirley Lantz of Temple and Linda Lackey of Midland, three nieces, Elizabeth Switzer, Melissa Dunham and Tina Chatham and a nephew, Joe Lackey, four great nieces and a great nephew, cousins in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina and Arizona.
There will be a private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery officiated by Fr. Kurtis Wiedenfeld at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Gary Sinise Foundation, Fisher House Foundation or American Red Cross.