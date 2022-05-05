Norris Lee Frazier
A memorial service for Norris Lee Frazier, 92, of Temple, Texas, will be held at Oak Park United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Phyllis Best officiating.
Norris was born in Salado, Texas, on December 31, 1929, to Lee Frazier and Emily Jane Brooks Frazier. After graduating from Salado High School in 1951, he joined the Army. He went to basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and then to airborne school at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He served in the engineering battalion in Korea before returning to Ft. Benning. In the latter part of 1953, he was sent to Germany. He returned to Ft. Ord, California, in 1956. He went to Korea for a second tour in 1961. From 1962 until 1965 he was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas, after which he was again sent to Germany. Returning from Germany in 1967, he was assigned to Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, where he was an instructor. In 1968 he received orders to go to Vietnam. He served there for two years and returned to Minnesota in 1970, where he was a reserve advisor. He was later sent to Denver, Colorado, after which he retired from active duty in 1971 with the rank of Master Sergeant.
His decorations and awards include the following: Army Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device, Bronze Star Medal with 1st OLC, 2 OLC, Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver Star, and 1 Bronze Star.
He enrolled in the fall semester at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, graduating in 1976 with degrees in English and History. He taught school in Killeen and Temple, then worked as a real estate broker for 15 years. He went back to school to become an Enrolled Agent for the Internal Revenue Service, allowing him to prepare tax returns. He married Dixie Houston in 1978.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dixie, of Temple; his two daughters, Debra Benton (Jack) and Crysta Brecheen (Bill) of Lufkin; stepdaughter Phyllis Best (Mike) of Nashville, Tennessee and stepson Galen Houston (Nancy) of Gunnison, Colorado; brother Billy and sister-in-law Noreen Frazier of Salado, Sister-in-law Karen Frazier of Paris, Texas, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepson John Houston of Temple, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Janelle Frazier of Salado, and Stan Frazier of Paris, Texas.
Norris was a very quiet man of many talents. His great passion was flying his airplane, which he did until his heart condition kept him from being able to renew his pilot’s license. He also enjoyed watching professional sports, especially when he could catch the Dallas Cowboys or the Texas Rangers on television.
Memorials may be set to Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st. St., Temple, TX 76502, or to the charity of your choice. There will be a visitation with the family after the service.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary