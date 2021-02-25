CAMERON — Private services for David Walter Woods, 64, of Lott will be at a later date.
Mr. Woods died Tuesday, Feb. 23, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 13, 1956, in Rapid City, S.D., to Walt and Jane Madill Woods. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Joanne Young.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Brian Woods of Burleson and Justin Greenwood of Philadelphia; a daughter, Melissa Parkhurst of Burleson; a brother, Kenneth Woods of Elgin; two sisters, Sandra Dunn of Fort Worth and Pat Ruciano of Chulia Vista, Calif.; his mother of Chulia Vista; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.