Cora Bounds
Sept. 22, 1936 – Oct. 5, 2020
Cora Bounds, age 84 of Moody, passed away on the morning of October 5, 2020 at Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Moffat Cemetery in Moffat, TX. There will be a come and go visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville, TX.
Cora was born on September 22, 1936 in Bland, TX. to the late Gus and Ruth Wharton Tolkmitt. Cora was raised in Moffat, TX. She attended Moffat Elementary. She was a graduate of Belton High School. She collected cook books and loved cooking. She was famous for her pies. She also loved to sew. She made clothes for herself and her children. As her life progressed, she began making quilts. She made them and gave many of them away to her friends and loved ones. Her family was of utmost importance to her. Cora was an avid gardener. She could grow anything, to include vegetables, flowers, plants of all kinds. As her abilities to care for herself lessened, she moved into the Hillside Nursing Facility in Gatesville. There she came to love and be loved by staff and residents. She lived a very full life from beginning to end. All who knew her will greatly miss her. She will not be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents as well as her husband of 36 years, Sherman Bounds.
Cora is survived by three of her children, Danny Bounds and wife, Rosanna, Sherrell Jo Keeton and husband, Dean, Jesse Bounds and wife, Rhonda; 9 grandchildren, Christi Manning, Michelle Guthrie, David Bounds, April Payne, Vanessa Bounds, Krystal Bounds, Emily Bounds, Beth Bounds, and Chance Bounds; 14 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren; four sisters, Rose Brown of The Grove, TX, Gayle Hayse of Axtel,TX, Mavis Shafer of Davilla, TX, Joi Leinhart of Gatesville.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Hillside Medical Lodge 300 TX-36, Gatesville, TX 76528.
