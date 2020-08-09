Mary Jane Winkler Alsup
A Funeral Service for Mary Jane Winkler Alsup will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church with a Committal Service following at the church cemetery, 220 The Grove Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.
Mary Jane Winkler Alsup was born on June 24, 1947 at Scott & White Hospital to Edmund and Edith Hohle Winkler. She was baptized on July 6, 1947 and confirmed her Christian Faith on April 12, 1961 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Grove, Texas, where she was a member her entire life. She was raised on her family farm and attended St. Paul Lutheran School before transferring to Belton High School where she played varsity volleyball all three years before graduating in 1965. Mary then attended Temple Junior College where she met Danny Alsup before graduating in 1967 and going to work at Scott & White. Mary married Danny on April 12, 1969 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They moved to Converse, Texas where Danny was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base. During this time, Mary worked as a Nanny for a local family. Upon Danny’s discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Temple where Mary went back to work at Scott & White. She remained at Scott & White until the birth of their daughter when she became a stay at home mom. Shortly after, she began taking care of the children of family and friends. When her oldest son started kindergarten, she became the cook at Immanuel Lutheran School. After a couple years she decided to start her own licensed in-home day care center where she helped raise numerous children and counselled many parents until her retirement. Mary was an organist at St. Paul Lutheran church for 55 years until her cancer made it too painful to play. She was also a member of the Choir, Altar Guild, Kitchen Circle, Fellowship Committee, Voter’s Assembly, and numerous committees. She taught Sunday school, Midweek Religion Classes and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League serving in many elected positions including Zone President. She served on the Board of Directors of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Brazos River Chapter and worked as a volunteer for Family Promise and the Immanuel Lutheran Church Food Pantry. Mary and Danny also took over running the family farm where she raised and loved her cows.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Doyle Winkler and her sister-in-law Peggy Alsup.
Mary is survived by her husband Danny of 51 years, her daughter Kelli Alsup, sons Lance Alsup and wife Kim, Bryce Alsup and wife Courtney, grandchildren Madilyn, Ayden, and Edmund James “EJ” Alsup, brother Elmer Winkler and wife Pam, sisters-in-law Janell Winkler and Sharon Alsup, aunt Lydia A. Winkler, uncle Rev. Dr. Elmer Hohle, nieces and nephews, a large family and many friends that will miss her deeply.
Family visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made to the LWML Texas District Mission Goal Endowment, PO Box 124, Giddings, TX 78942.
The funeral service and visitation will conform to all COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Face masks will be required to enter any building.
Paid Obituary