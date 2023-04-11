Services for Otto Dale Fischgrabe, 90, of Bentonville, Ark., will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Moody-Leon United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Fischgrabe died Monday, April 3, in Bentonville.
He was born April 9, 1932, in Bell County to Otto August and Juel Breeding Fischgrabe. He graduated from Moody High School in 1949. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1953 with a degree in agronomy. He served in the Army as a first lieutenant from May 1954 through March 1956. During this time, he was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., and Fort Hood. He married Bobbie Jean “Bebob” Phillips in June of 1952, and she preceded him in death death in March 2013. In January 2022 he married Lee Ann Baugh.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Debra Kay Long of Fort Worth; four sons, Steven Dale Fischgrabe of Ashland, Mo., Otto Duane Fischgrabe of Rogers, Ark., Dennis Layne Fischgrabe of Beulah, Mich., and Dru Fischgrabe of Waubay, S.D.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moody-Leon United Methodist Church, 15760 Moody Leon Road, Moody, TX 76557, or moodyfirst.com.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.