ANTHONY WAYNE (“TONY”) TUBBS
Mr. Anthony Wayne “Tony” Tubbs, 56, of Temple, TX, departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Temple. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:00 pm, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Greater Vision Community Church, Killeen. BURIAL to follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen. VISITATION: 3-6 pm, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Anthony was born June 28, 1965, to Oscar and Annie Grant Sr. in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he united with Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, and later graduated from Woodward High School. He attended college for a year before joining the military. Anthony served in the United States Army, excelling as Personnel Administration Specialist and Tactical Combat Computer System Specialist and received the Army Achievement Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Lapel Button, and the Marksman Badge Rifle. Anthony met and married Ingrid Magee on September 28, 2019. He worked for Pactiv in Temple for 32 years as a Mechanic. Bro. Tubbs united with Greater Vision Community Church, serving on the Security Team.
“Tony” loved to cook, yard work, shooting pool, and gardening. He was an avid sports fan, loved Ohio State Football, took pride in his cars and was a sharp dresser. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left with precious memories: loving wife, Ingrid Tubbs of Temple; sons, Darnele Tubbs, Daunte Tubbs, and Malik Green (Kayla) all of Temple, and Cedric Brew of San Antonio; daughters, Adrian Tubbs of Atlanta, GA, Danielle Tubbs of Temple, Domonique Magee and Dorothy Goings both of Houston, and Monique Brew of Lancaster, TX; brothers, Darnell Lee of Cincinnati and David Anderson (Wanda) of Temple; sisters, Lavette Gilbert (Deon) of Sanford, NC, and Tyiesha Fields of Riverside, CA; 15 grandchildren, Nailah, Yasmine, Heaven, Naomi, Joseph, Alexis, Darnele Jr., Ezra, Kylan, Tory Jr., A’mire, Armani, Keenan, Jaylon, and Ezykil; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
