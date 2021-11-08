CAMERON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Vanessa Rosalinda Barba, 27, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mrs. Barba died Monday, Nov. 1, in Cameron.
She was born Jan. 9, 1994, in California to Carlos and Yolanda Lerma Barba. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mia, earlier this year.
Survivors include her husband, Jonathon Joel Oviedo; a son, Jonathon Joel Oviedo; two daughters, Leighla Cano and Alena Cano; her parents; two brothers, Carlos Barba Jr. and Robert Barba; and two sisters, Yvonne Moreno and Sylvia Barba.
A rosary and vigil will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.