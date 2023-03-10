Private services for Jacquelyn Peterson, 88, of Temple will be Monday in Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Marlon Sparks officiating.
Mrs. Peterson died Saturday, March 4.
She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Rosston, Okla., to Lucy Terry and Dick W. Mundell. She married Dr. Robert F. Peterson on Thanksgiving Day in 1953. She worked as a bookkeeper and executive secretary. She was a member of in the BSW Medical Auxiliary in Temple. She was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 252.
Survivors include a her son, Keith Peterson of Houston; a daughter, Diane Peterson of Krugerville; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the BSW CTX Foundation, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508, mailstop MS-20-S103, for heart failure or to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.