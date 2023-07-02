William “Bill” Lloyd Carter
William “Bill” Lloyd Carter, age 90, of Temple, passed away June 30, 2023, with his daughters by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Chaplain Tim Rudolph will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
William was born on June 18, 1933, in Cleburne, Texas to W.A.J. Carter and Lillian Samples Carter. He loved music, played the trumpet, and was the Temple High School drum major. He graduated from Baylor University in 1955 with a degree in business administration.
After serving in the Army for two years, he began his career with Shell Oil Company in 1957, where he worked for over 40 years.
He was an avid Baylor sports fan, an expert in technology, and his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan. He loved listening to music and streaming all the latest shows.
William was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Coleta Ludwick, and his wife Melba Baird Carter. He is survived by two daughters, Susan Everett (Julie) and Vicki Halfmann, (Michael). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brett Miller (Casey), Matthew Halfmann (Lindsay), Wyatt Halfmann, and Cassidy Halfmann and great-grandchildren Carter Rose Miller and Cash Walker Miller.
He was a life-long Baptist.
His family would like to express their sincere love and gratitude for Millicen Stockard, for her exceptional care and friendship. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the special women who cared for him at Sodalis of Temple. Finally, thanks to Embrace Hospice who provided comfort and care.
Memorials can be made to the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business Scholarship Endowment.
“Well done good and faithful servant….” (Matthew 25:21)
Paid Obituary