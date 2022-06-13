ROSEBUD — Services for Mary Elizabeth Radford Westerman, 80, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Salem Baptist Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Donald Fulton officiating.
A lunch will be served at the church following the services.
Burial will be at a later date in Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Westerman died Thursday, June 9, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 18, 1941, in Falls County to Hardy and Rose Fleming Radford. She graduated from Lott High School in 1961. She married Edward Westerman on Aug. 29, 1959. She was a member of Cedar Springs Methodist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, treasurer, secretary and custodial worker.
Survivors include her husband of Cedar Springs; two sons Dwayne Westerman of Cedar Springs and Dennis Westerman of Lorena; a sister, Ruby Bailey; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.