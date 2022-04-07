BELTON — Services for Elizabeth “Liz” Heberling Chasny, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Chasny died Tuesday, March 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in Oct. 12, 1938, in Lebo, Kan., to Charles and Cora Edward Siebuhr. She was a homemaker, a nurse’s aide and worked in child care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Chasny; a daughter, Doris Diane Heberling; a son, Charlie Heberling; and a grandson.
Survivors include three sons, Clayton Heberling Jr., Tim Heberling and Kevin Heberling; a daughter, Lorraine Ross; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.