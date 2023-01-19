Services for John D. Franklin, 84, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. William Dean Sr., and Eric Patterson officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Franklin died Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 14, 1938, to John W. and Carrie Lee Majors Franklin in Lyons. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. He worked as a line operator. He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church in Belton. He married Carol L. Chappell on Aug. 31, 1987.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Steve Franklin, and Johnnie Jackson; six daughters, Monica Kinnermon, Stephanie DeVeaux, Charlene Bland, Andrea Franklin, Terressa Lane, and Regina Robertson; two brothers, Burl Franklin, and Wendell Wilson; four sisters, Erma L. Stewart, Lovie Williams, Rhonda Terry, and Judy Patterson; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.