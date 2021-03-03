Services for Genevieve “Ginny” Womack Gregg, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Earl Lloyd officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Gregg died Tuesday, Feb. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 6, 1942, in Temple to Taft and Christina Hamilton Womack. She was a graduate of Dunbar-Meridith High School in Temple. She married Eggerston Gregg Jr. in 1968. She earned an associate of arts degree in sociology at Temple College, and later a bachelor of science in sociology/psychology at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
She worked for Central Counties Center for MHMR Services as unit director and therapist technician supervisor, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD as a teacher’s assistant. She was a member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple.
She served as founder and chairman of the Black Advisory Committee to the Cultural Activities Center. She was a founder and member of numerous other organizations including the Temple Black Heritage Committee, and the Temple Community Action Forum. She also was involved in many professional organizations, including the National Association of Female Executives, the Texas Historical Commission and the Governor’s Committee for the Physically Challenged. Among her many accomplishments and honors were her inclusions in Minority Women of America and the Volume of Famous Black Americans.
She started the Jeff Hamilton Reading Club, to ensure that children had books in their homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and son, Kevin Gregg.
Survivors include two sons, Reginald Gregg of Arlington and Jason Gregg of Little Elm; a daughter, Staci Gregg of Temple; two brothers, Larry Womack of Temple and Willie Womack of Lawton, Okla.; two sisters Margaret Womack Davis of Los Angeles, Calif., and Dorothy Womack of Leesville, La.; a stepsister, Mona Fernandez Scott of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeff Hamilton Reading Club via PayPal at JHRC21@outlook.com.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.