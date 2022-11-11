Roslyn Boyd-Solomon
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 6:35 am
Roslyn Boyd-Solomon
Roslyn Boyd-Solomon (Bay Bay) was born on December 24, 1970 to Mildred (Tina) Boyd and Crawford Boyd. She was raised in Temple, TX by Patsy Jackson, where she attended Temple High School and later graduated from TSTC College. She landed a career as an accountant. She then was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Nakayla Smith (Calvin Bershell), whom she adored and had a passion for teaching which inspired her to follow her own path. She moved back home to Fort Worth, TX where she felt strongly connected to her roots. Bay Bay obtained a career with GM Financial, where she entered and made an impact on many people. She was dedicated. Bay Bay met Mitchell Solomon (Mike) and he fell in love with her joyful presence, natural, and humble personality. She loved her friends, family, her pretty girl: Kayleah Rae Bershell, sisters: Evette Boyd, Nakayla Williams, Vergetti Harris and Carla Curtis. She loved her brothers: Marco Williams, Roland Williams, Quamodi Stevenson, Krawford Boyd, and Jeramy Williams. She cherished all her nieces and nephews. She filled her home with warmth and kindness. We would like her Celebration of Life to be full of vibrancy, color, and joyful music. We will miss her greatly.
