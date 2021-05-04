BELTON — Services for Fulton Elmer Scott Jr., 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. May 11 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Scott died April 25 at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 15, 1947, in Baltimore to Fulton Elmer Sr. and Ethel Mattie Scott. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Sandra Gayle Ellis on Feb. 22, 1984, in Copperas Cove.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Richard F. Scott of Temple and Brian Davis of Harker Heights; three daughters, Kaycee N. Scott of Belton, Tammy Knoles of Aubrey and Brandi Laufer of Colorado; a sister, Ethel Marie Johnson of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.