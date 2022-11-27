Helen L. Simek
Helen L. Simek, age 93 of Belton, passed from this life Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Park Place Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care Facility. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Seaton Cemetery.
Helen was born on June 26, 1929, to Leslie William and Hazel Dale (McDermit) Heller in Millett, Texas. She loved working in the yard and was very good at crochet. She crocheted all of her clothes hangers. She also loved her fur babies, Chloe and Baleigh. She referred to them as her “girls”. She will be greatly missed.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; son, David Leslie Simek; sister, Ruthie Pitts; and brothers, Bill Heller and Louis Heller.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherry Starling and husband, A.C.; grandchildren, Justin Starling and wife, Erin, and Brandi Labelle and husband, Pierre; step grandson, Jeff Starling and wife, Robin; great grandchildren, Emmalyn Starling, and Easton Starling; step great grandchildren, Macy Tripp Starling, Ellana Odette, Alexis Starling, and Tyler Starling and wife, Samantha; and step great great grandchildren, Ava Starling, and Cooper Starling.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Park Place Manor, Gentiva Hospice, and to Susan Monroe.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, November 28, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary