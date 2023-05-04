Dr. Gerald Don Killgore
Dr. Gerald Don Killgore, 75, of the Clarkson community, passed away at his home on Friday, April 28, 2023 with his loving daughter at his side. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home with long-time family friend Doug Marburger officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Dr. Killgore was born December 31, 1947 in Kennedale, Texas to Charles Lewis and Mabel Elizabeth (Beam) Killgore. He received his Bachelors of Veterinary Science from Texas A&M University in 1970. He married Nancy Beatrice Jolly on December 21, 1970. Dr. Killgore earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Texas A&M University in 1971. For more than fifty-two years, Dr. Killgore practiced veterinary medicine at the clinic he and Nancy built together from the ground up, West Falls Veterinary Clinic. His practice was inclusive, large and small animal. Dr. Killgore absolutely loved his profession and was passionate about helping animals any way he could. He enjoyed connecting with his clients and their pets while educating them on his methods and procedures.
When not at work, Dr. Killgore treasured spending time in the country with family, especially grandchildren. His love for the outdoors could be seen while he was planting and tending to his annual garden, sitting on the side of the stock tank fishing, filling deer feeders with his granddaughter, or at the deer lease bonding with close friends and/or brothers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, two brothers, Edgar Killgore and Clyde Killgore. He is survived by: Daughters: Natalie Parcus and husband Monroe of Lott, TX, Bridget Wardlaw and husband Mack of Sonora, TX; Grandchildren: Sydney Blair Parcus of Lott, TX, Avery and Stride Wardlaw of Sonora, TX; Sister: LaVerne Heath and husband Ed of Fountain, North Carolina; Brothers Howard Killgore of Alvarado, TX, Karl Killgore and wife Sherry of Hurst, TX; and Fur Babies: Tux and Spud of Rosebud
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements
Paid Obituary