Larry A. Bruggman, Sr.
Larry A. Bruggman, Sr., age 77 of Temple, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00pm Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr., Temple, Texas, with Rev. John Guzaldo as celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas with recitation of the rosary at 7:00pm.
Larry was born on August 17, 1944 in Herington, Kansas to the late Albert and Josephine Meek Bruggman. He was the eldest of three children. He graduated from Rosebud High School and Sam Houston State University. Larry married Doris Ann Brenek of Belton on February 25, 1973 and they were the first couple to be married in the newly built St. Luke Catholic Church. Larry farmed, was a news carrier for 20 years and was employed for over 20 years at E.R. Carpenter, from which he retired. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple and a member of the K.J.T. Larry enjoyed music, gardening, catfishing, and tinkering with his tractors. His greatest joys were his grandkids and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris Ann Bruggman, on October 9, 2020, a brother-in-law, Edward Brenek, Jr. and a niece, Becky Joy Bienski.
Larry is survived by his three children and nine grandchildren; son, Larry Bruggman, Jr. and his wife, Andrea, and their three children, Caleb, Chloe and Carley Ann of League City; daughter, Lori Ann Kallus and husband, Steven, and three children, Kenlie Jo, Kirtley, and Krislee of La Grange; and son, Mark Bruggman and his wife, Shana, and their three children, Hunter, Hailey and Haiden of Temple. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Bienski (Pete, Jr.) and Sandra Mayo (Henry) both of Bryan-College Station; his brothers-in-law, Richard Brenek (Betty) of Yarrelton, Marvin Brenek (Cheryl) of Temple, Ernest Brenek (Ann) of Temple, and Albert Brenek of Temple; sister-in-law, Beatrice Brenek of Temple and several nieces and nephews.
