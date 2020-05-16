BELTON — Services for Ruben “Dan” Stepan, 75, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Stepan died Friday, May 15, at his residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 16, 2020 @ 6:58 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.