GATESVILLE — Services for Alvin June Gummelt, 76, of Mound will be private.
Mr. Gummelt died Thursday, April 2.
He was born June 3, 1943, in Goldthwaite to O.B. and Retta Gay Medford Gummelt. He married Ellen Ann McFarlin on Jan. 26, 1975. He worked in construction. He was a member of White Mound Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Jalean Sutton and Glenda Chastain; two sons, Justin Gummelt and Jackie Gummelt; a sister, Janice Melde; a brother, Sam Gummelt; and four grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.