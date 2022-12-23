CAMERON — Services for Allan Sapp, 59, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Sapp died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 4, 1963, in Cameron to Forrest and Lois Knapp Sapp. He graduated from Yoe High School in 1981. He attended St. Mary’s University and Sam Houston State University. He married Virginia Vaculin on July 5, 1986. He worked as a coach, teacher and principal in Glen Rose and Conroe and also served as the superintendent for Cameron ISD. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Jeremy Sapp of Rosenberg; a daughter, Erin Anderson of Conroe; two brothers, Ricky Sapp and Randy Sapp, both of Cameron; a sister, Debbie Gommert of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.