On Thursday, March 4, 2021, James L. (Jim) Thigpen, loving husband, and father of five children, passed away at age 91.
Jim was born on January 15, 1930 in Cuero, TX to William Oscar and Ruth Thigpen. He received his Industrial Education degree from the University of Houston. Jim married Joanne Marie Guseman on October 4, 1952. They raised four sons, Jim, Steve, Mike, and Rick, and one daughter, Susan. After graduating, he served in France and Germany in the early 50’s achieving the rank of first lieutenant. After returning to Texas, he worked as an engineer, businessman, entrepreneur, and rancher.
Jim loved animals and working with his hands. From his earliest days, Jim worked with horses, cattle, and all kinds of pets. He remodeled and renovated homes as well as having successful businesses making machines and tools for others. He had a ranch near Temple, TX for many years raising cattle. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim and Joanne’s home was the site of many family gatherings and celebrations.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Oscar, and his mother, Ruth. He is survived by his wife Joanne, his son, Jim and his spouse Karen, son Steve and his spouse Marcia, son Mike and his spouse Kimberly, and son Rick and his spouse Julie, and his daughter Susan, his sister Ruth Elaine Baxter and many nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Monday, March 15, 2021 in the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel at 500 West Barton Avenue, Temple, Texas, 76501.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jim Thigpen’s name at www.als.org.
