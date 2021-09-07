BELTON — Services for Linda Nell Pierce Ratliff, 78, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Jessie Ratliff officiating.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Ratliff died Sunday, Sept. 5.
She was born May 1, 1943, in Salado to John Curtis and Valta May Evans Pierce. She attended school in Salado. She married David Franklin Ratliff of June 25, 1960. She worked in the service industry and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in January 2011; a son, Jack Enman Ratliff in Nov. 2016; and a grandchild in April 2021.
Survivors include three sons, David Lynn Ratliff, Curtis Wayne Ratliff and Leonard Daniel Ratliff; a daughter, Bobbie LaNell Ratliff Wilcoxen; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.