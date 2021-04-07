Services for Jimmie Harold Riley, 63, of Lampasas will be 9 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Mr. Riley died Sunday, April 4, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1957, in Houston to Claude Harold and Edith Overstreet Riley. He was a veteran. He was a machinist.
Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Riley and Brandon Riley; four daughters, Sharon Nunez, Misty Padilla, Joy Dennis and Rikki Leyendecker; a sister, Claudia Davis; and six grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.