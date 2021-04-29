Services for Tommie Louise Williams, 86, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. Officiating
Burial will be in Bartlett Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams died Thursday, April 22, in Temple.
She was born March 4, 1935, to Lola Mae and Solomon Crathers in La Grange. She attended Bartlett schools, and worked for Will-O-Bell Nursing Home in Bartlett for many years. She also was a caregiver for many residents in Bartlett. She was a member of the Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, serving as an she usher for more than 60 years. She married Mack Williams Sr.
She was proceeded in death by her husband; two sons, Robert Earl Williams and Raymond Lewis Williams; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Terry Williams of Bartlett and Ethel Jefferson and Brenda Williams, both of Temple; three sons, Roy Williams of Bartlett and Charles Williams and Mack Williams Jr., both of Temple; two brothers, James Crathers of Bartlett and Frank Crathers of Temple; two sisters, Ruthie Scott and Alice Smith, both of Bartlett; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple