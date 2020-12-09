Services for Phillip Barela Montalbo, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Temple with the Rev. David Herrera Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Montalbo died Saturday, Dec. 5.
He was born Aug. 17, 1954, in Buckholts to Joe Jesus and Nativida Barela Montalbo. He attended Rogers High School. He was a supervisor and building superintendent at the Temple Daily Telegram. He lived in Rogers most of his life before moving to Temple in 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Angelina Mendoza Montalbo; three sons, Jeremy Montalbo of Rogers, Jacob Montalbo of Temple and Jermichael Montalbo of Sanger; a daughter, Jessica Montalbo of Temple; four brothers, Sammy Montalbo and Joe Montalbo, both of Rogers, Daniel Montalbo of Temple and Lino Montalbo of Buckholts; four sisters, Beatrice Hernandez of Jarrell, Mary Montalbo of Bartlett, Lucy Morales of Temple and Virginia Salas of Buckholts; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.