Services for Gary L. Locklin, 69, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Locklin died Thursday, Dec. 9, in Temple.
He was born April 26, 1952, in Cameron to J.L. and Ernie Locklin. He worked for 30 years before retiring in 2004 as a lineman for Southwestern Bell.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Charlotte Locklin of Temple; two sons, Jason Locklin of Temple and Jake Locklin of Troy; a daughter, Jen Hoelscher of Troy; a sister, Cheryl Dixon; and 9 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Soldiers Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (S.K.I.F.F.), P.O. Box 10504, Austin, TX 78766.