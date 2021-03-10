CAMERON — Services for Shirley Smith Harrison, 86, of Bartlett, Tenn., and formerly of Cameron will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Harrison died Tuesday, March 9, at a Bartlett hospital.
She was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Cameron to Joe Simmie and Frances Lorraine Pope Smith. She was a 1953 graduate of C.H. Yoe High School, and attended Intermountain Bible College in Grand Junction, Colo. She married Joe B. Harrison on Oct. 28, 1953. She attended the Bartlett Senior Center, and was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn.
Survivors include two daughters, Janet Johnson of Rifle, Colo., and Donna Bishop of Bartlett, Tenn.; two half-brothers, Bill Smith of Austin and Shawn Smith of Arkansas; a half-sister, Jolene Smith of Arizona; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.