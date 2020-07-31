Zelma Ruth Whitmire
Graveside services for Zelma Ruth Whitmire, 100, of Nolanville, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31, at McDowell Cemetery, 13206 FM 93, Belton, Texas with Robert Mattson of Waco, Texas conducting the service and providing the music. Mrs. Whitmire passed away on July 29, 2020 at Lampasas Nursing and Rehab in Lampasas, Texas. Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
Zelma was born on December 18, 1919 to Huey D. Roberts and Ellen Ella Parker.
She married Lathega L.O. “Shag” Whitmire on June 24, 1939. She was a homemaker and a long-time active member of First Baptist Church in Nolanville, Texas.
She is survived by her daughters; Shirley and Lee Everett of Nolanville, Texas, and Pat and Dick Parker of Lampasas, Texas; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers; Bill Roberts, Reid Roberts, Tom Roberts, Elmer Roberts, and Joe Roberts.
She was known affectionately to all of her family as Gran or Granny. She was devoted to her church as long as she was able to serve, and especially looked forward to working Vacation Bible School every summer. She was so proud of all her family members and loved cooking wonderful dinners for them as long as she was able. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, taking long walks, reading, and working puzzles. She was a 100-year-old treasure who will be missed!
