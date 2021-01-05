Irene Emily Anne Sitz, 97, of Zabcikville peacefully passed away with her loving daughters at her side Thursday, December 31 in the Cornerstone Gardens nursing home in Temple Texas. Viewing will be Monday, January 4, 4-7pm at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Family will be available for visitation at 10am prior to 11am funeral service on Tuesday, January 5 at Salem Lutheran Church near Barclay, Texas with Rev. Terry Atkins officiating. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Due to Covid concerns no meal is planned after the service.
Irene was born at home to Otto and Elsie Goeke, July 23, 1923, less than 1 mile from her current home. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Salem Lutheran Church where she was a member all of her 97 years. She attended the local North Elm and Cyclone schools. She started teaching Sunday School as a teenager and remained active in her church her entire life. She married the love of her life Alvin Sitz November 28, 1944. They were married for 71 years. They proudly celebrated both their 50th and 70th wedding anniversary with many friends and family. Irene worked as a homemaker her whole life and also spent many hours on the farm working in field first with her father and later with her husband. Irene was a very hard worker and never sat still and never forgot her humble beginnings.
She sewed much of her own and her children’s clothing. She continued sewing for her grandchildren as long as she was able. She actively helped her adult children and babysat her grandchildren for many years. She enjoyed going to dances and playing 84 just about every weekend as long as her and Alvin were physically able, attending dances at Seaton Star Hall, Cameron, Buckholts, and Brenham area while making many new friends along the way. Her favorite band was Jerry Haisler and the Melody Five. In her last years she always looked forward to hearing Jerry play on his visits to the Cornerstone Gardens.
She always had a very large yard full of beautiful flowers. She immensely enjoyed working in her flower garden and spent many hours well in to her 90’s cleaning and working outside. Everyone who drove past her home could see how much she truly loved her flowers. She enjoyed and looked forward to family gatherings surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband Alvin and brother Raymond. She is survived by son Dale Sitz and wife Judy of Salado, daughter Carolyn Eaton of Zabcikville, and daughter Linda Hearell and husband Richard of Zabcikville. She is also survived by grand-daughter Carrie Evelyn and husband Jason and their children Ethan and Gracen of Olathe, Kansas; grandson Mark Sitz and wife Angela and their children Georgia and Otto of Salado; grandson Nathan Sitz of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandson Kyle Eaton and wife Rachel and their children Kyrielyn, Adelynn, Elias and Titus of Denton; grand-daughter Kelli Simbera and husband Marcelo of Clinton, Connecticut; grandson Chris Hearell and wife Meagan and their children Henley, Hayes, and Graham of Harker Heights; and grand-daughter Kayla Hearell of Troy. She is also survived by one brother Leroy Goeke of Temple and one sister Velma Lucas of Austin.
The family will forever be grateful to the staff of Cornerstone Gardens who took such great care of our mother during her 5 year stay there. Memorials can be made to Salem Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud Tx 76570 or the American Cancer Fund.
Paid Obituary