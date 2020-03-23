Private services will be held for Robert E. Deeder, 86.
Mr. Deeder died Thursday, March 19, at his residence.
He was born March 2, 1934, in Harvard, Neb., to Cecil and Martha Deeder. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Donna Nelson on April 10, 1960, in Scottsbluff, Neb.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey; and a daughter, Michelle.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Robin; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.