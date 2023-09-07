SALADO — Services for Andrew Malcom Scharf, 74, of Salado will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Axis Winery in Salado.
Mr. Scharf died Sunday, Feb. 19.
He was born Sept. 9, 1948, in New Jersey to Amiel Scharf and Rhoda Fruitman Scharf. He attended college in New Jersey, Oklahoma and Florida, and earned a degree in art education. He lived and taught art in the Bahamas. He married Dolly Kunz in 1976. He also worked in carpentry. He moved to Salado in 2015.
Survivors include his wife of Salado; two sons, Jacob Scharf and Noah Scharf; and a daughter, Barbara Lehrhoff.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.