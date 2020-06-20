Eunice May
Weaver
Eunice May Weaver, 89, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.
Born in Weirton, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Elmo & Dora Gump. Eunice was of Christian faith, loved to sew and took any opportunity to cook for her family. She will be remembered for her giving nature, sweet smile, outspoken personality and her love for animals.
Eunice is survived by her three children (Tonya L. Hughes of Temple, Tx., Taffee S. Albernaz and husband of College Station, Tx. and Harold K. Hughes of El Paso, Tx.), six grand children and spouses, eleven great grandchildren and spouses, and one great-great grandchild.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
