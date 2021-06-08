ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Mary Ann Glenn, 77, of Rockdale.
Mrs. Glenn died May 31 at her residence.
She was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Houston to Pete Paul and Carrie Mary Pawlak. She married James Calvin Glenn in 1967 in Rockdale. She worked at a medical lab. She was a member of the Rose of Christian Order.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 25, 1990.
Survivors include three sons, John Glenn of Rockdale, Marcus Glenn of San Antonio and Eric Glenn of South Carolina; a daughter, Mary Glenn of Colorado; a brother, Martin D. Pawlak of Killeen; and three grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.