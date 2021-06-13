CAMERON — Services for Deborah Ann Hensley Dryden, 65, of Spring will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Walkers Creek Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Dryden died June 4 at her residence.
She was born July 3, 1955, in Dallas to Debs and Ethel Hensley. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James Mack Dryden; a daughter, Andrea Rush; a son, Gerod Rush; a stepdaughter, Heather Foutch; a brother, Clyde William Hensley; a sister, Jeanne Hensley Smith; and several grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.